Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Robert Carlson Obituary
Carlson, Robert T. Age 84, late of Mokena, IL, formerly of Blue Island. US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. Carlson nee Landers; loving father of Peggy (Rich) Moran; proud grandfather of Shawn (Travis) Bray, Wendi Moran, Rich (Rebecca) Moran; great-grandfather of Aaron, Abbi, Alicia, Jack, and Abel; preceded in death by his parents Fred and Theresa Carlson; siblings Dorothy, Fred, Mildred, and Judy. Funeral Monday, November 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 S. Wolf Road, Mokena, IL 60448. Interment with Full Military Honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019
