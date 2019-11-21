|
Carlson, Robert T. Age 84, late of Mokena, IL, formerly of Blue Island. US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. Carlson nee Landers; loving father of Peggy (Rich) Moran; proud grandfather of Shawn (Travis) Bray, Wendi Moran, Rich (Rebecca) Moran; great-grandfather of Aaron, Abbi, Alicia, Jack, and Abel; preceded in death by his parents Fred and Theresa Carlson; siblings Dorothy, Fred, Mildred, and Judy. Funeral Monday, November 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 S. Wolf Road, Mokena, IL 60448. Interment with Full Military Honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019