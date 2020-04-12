|
Byrne, Robert E. Age 92, World War II and Korean War Veteran; Beloved son of the late John J. and the late Jane F. (nee O'Connor) Byrne; dear brother of the late Jane (late Mylo) Schriver, late John, late Patrick (late Patricia) Byrne, Margaret (late James C.) Dullard, Richard M., late Jerome F. (late Mary Rita) Byrne, and Rosemary (late Joseph F.) McManus; special uncle to 17, great-uncle to 28, great-greatuncle to 13, and godfather of Patrick J. Dullard. The family is grateful to Sasha, his caretaker. Funeral Services and Interment will be private; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020