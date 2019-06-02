Brockhoff, Rev. Robert A. 83 years of age, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Westmont, Illinois, to the late Alvin J. Brockhoff and Anna C. Finley Brockhoff. Rev. Brockhoff is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marian Zollman Brockhoff. He was a loving father to Jonathan Brockhoff (Gina), Timothy Brockhoff, and Elizabeth England (David); a proud grandfather of five; and beloved brother to Nancy Thomas, Delores Kumnick, Judy Brockhoff, Ralph Brockhoff, and Carole Burrows. He was a graduate of the St. Louis Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO, served as a U.S. Army Reserve chaplain, and as reverend at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kansas City, MO, the Mission, Kansas City, MO, Bethesda Lutheran, St. Louis, MO, Immanuel Lutheran, Murray, KY, Christ Lutheran, Paris, TN, Land Between the Lakes Campgrounds, Land Between The Lakes, KY, Cedar Lake Lodge, LaGrange, KY, Holy Trinity Lutheran, LaGrange, KY, Holy Cross Lutheran, Shelbyville, KY, and Abiding Faith Lutheran, Florence, KY. Rev. Brockhoff will be remembered as a man of great faith. He made it his personal mission to encourage everyone he knew to have a personal relationship with God. He had the courage of his convictions and was not afraid to do what is right, despite what others may have thought. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy. 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cedar Lake Lodge, 3301 Jericho Rd., La Grange, Kentucky 40031. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary