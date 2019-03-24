Blanc, Robert Cecil Age 90, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 1980, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Cape Coral, FL. He was born July 6, 1928, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, to Cecil and Emma (nee Stauble) Blanc, now deceased. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 69 years, Marianne (nee Callo) Blanc of Fort Myers; three loving children, Curtis Blanc (Karen) of Cadiz, KY, Walter Blanc (Ginanne) of Cape Coral, FL, and Brett Blanc (Debora) of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Helen (Blanc) Schell of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren; as well as ten great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Blanc; as well as a sister, Barbara (nee Blanc) Montgomery. Memorial Services will be held in Cape Coral, FL, at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert Cecil Blanc are suggested to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway E., Cape Coral, Florida 33909. (239) 652-1205. www.hopehcs.org. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary