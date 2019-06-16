Birk, Robert A. Age 89, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, in Escondido, CA. He was just shy of his 90th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meyer and Ethel. He is survived by his loving life's partner, Marian; he was an admiring father of Victoria, Kathleen (Peter), Robert D., John (Michelle), Mary E. (Thomas), Thomas (Juliette), and Daniel; also a proud grandfather of 21; and great-grandfather of 11. Robert was a member of the National Guard of Illinois and the U.S., from 1948 to 1955, with the rank of Master Sergeant (E-7). He was born and raised in Chicago, lived in Elmhurst, Western Springs, and Downers Grove, Illinois, Escondido, CA, Sun Lakes, AZ, and (again) in Escondido, CA. He was a member of the National Association of Realtors, Illinois Association of Realtors, DuPage Board and LaGrange Board of Realtos [CPM, GRI, CRB], and the Institute of Real Estate Management. He loved old movies and musical comedies and was a member of the Theatre of Western Springs. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary