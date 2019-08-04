Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Berg, Robert J. Age 49, at rest August 2, 2019. Loving son of Laurence and Lou Berg (nee Harris); dear brother of Vicky Pesce, Don (Paula) Pesce, Donna Pesce, Tony (Ann) Pesce, Larry (Kristen) Berg and John (Kim) Berg; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; longtime friend to Connie DeCarlo. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
