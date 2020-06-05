Robert A. Zadrozny
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zadrozny, Robert A. Robert A. Zadrozny, 91 of Lansing, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Brian) Wilson and Nancy (Ed) Zinke; sons, David (Linda) Zadrozny, Steve (Debbie) Zadrozny, Ron (Lynne) Zadrozny and Rob (Doreen) Zadrozny; 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Audrey and Virginia. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved