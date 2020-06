Zadrozny, Robert A. Robert A. Zadrozny, 91 of Lansing, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Brian) Wilson and Nancy (Ed) Zinke; sons, David (Linda) Zadrozny, Steve (Debbie) Zadrozny, Ron (Lynne) Zadrozny and Rob (Doreen) Zadrozny; 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Audrey and Virginia. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com