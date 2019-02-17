|
Rivera, Carmen Alicia (nee Feliciano) Loving wife of the late Sebastian Sr.; beloved mother of Eddie (Mirta) Ortiz, Carmen (Frank) Keane, Sebastian Jr. (Elizabeth), Mayra (Nelson Sr.) Flores, Sandra (Nancy Colon), and Denise; dear grandmother of Omar (Vanessa), Nelson Jr. (Lizzette), Frank (Renae), Adam (Maria), Bradley, Eddie, John, Regina, and Grace; great-grandmother of Mia, Isabella, Cecilia, Sebastian, Stella, Noah, Rowen, Elijah, Elliot, and Julian; sister of Aurea (Cando), Lydia (Vitin), Elvira (late Luis), and Ramon Luis (Zoraida); beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by siblings, Nieves (Carmen), Esther Feliciano, Consuelo (Candelario). Visitation Monday, February 18 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home, 10300 W. Grand Ave. (1 block east of Mannheim Road), Franklin Park, IL. Prayers Tuesday, February 19 at 9:15 a.m. from Cuneo-Columbian to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Franklin Park for 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info. 847-455-1200 or www.cuneocolumbian.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019