Rita L. Ursetto
Ursetto, Rita L. Rita L. Ursetto, 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J., C.P.D. Cherished mother of David (Cathleen), Barbara, Retired C.P.D. (James, Retired C.P.D.) Cotter, and Michael (Barbara Spangelo) Ursetto. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Gina, Brian, Kevin (Samantha), Steven (Jessica), Patrick (Lauren), Nicole, Michelle (Kevin) Lavin, Sean, and Brian (Andrea) Haggerty. Cherished great-grandmother of 22. Proud member of the Evergreen Park American Legion Auxillary Post 854 for 43 years. Please omit flowers. Due to these unprecedented times and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
