Ursetto, Rita L. Rita L. Ursetto, 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J., C.P.D. Cherished mother of David (Cathleen), Barbara, Retired C.P.D. (James, Retired C.P.D.) Cotter, and Michael (Barbara Spangelo) Ursetto. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Gina, Brian, Kevin (Samantha), Steven (Jessica), Patrick (Lauren), Nicole, Michelle (Kevin) Lavin, Sean, and Brian (Andrea) Haggerty. Cherished great-grandmother of 22. Proud member of the Evergreen Park American Legion Auxillary Post 854 for 43 years. Please omit flowers. Due to these unprecedented times and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.