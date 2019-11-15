|
Koziol, Rita (nee Lersch) Age 88, passed away November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Norbert J. Koziol. She leaves behind her loving children, Thomas (Carolyn), David (Kate) and Karen (Jeff) Frey; dear grandchildren, Lisa, Stephen (Samantha), Philip, Matthew, Abigail, Griffin and Veronica; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Grace, Annelisa Rita Louise and John Daniel. Rita and Norbert were very active in the Polish American Cultural Club of the western suburbs for over 35 years. Rita was a longtime teacher at St. Rene and St. Turibius grade schools for over 30 years. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019