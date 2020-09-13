1/
Rita Kissel Meltzer
Meltzer, Rita Kissel

Rita Kissel Meltzer, age 88. Loving mother of Robert (Marcy) Meltzer and Jeffrey (Andrea) Meltzer. Proud grandmother of John Meltzer, Nicholas (Britt) Meltzer, Gregory Meltzer, Gabriella (Gregory Segal) Meltzer and Tamar Meltzer. Cherished great grandmother of Violet and Amelia Meltzer. Dear sister of the late Marlene Sapinsley. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org, or Jewish United Fund, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org or Maot Chitim of Greater Chicago, 7366 N Lincoln Ave, Ste 301, Lincolnwood, IL 60712, www.maotchitim.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Keith Rubenstein
September 11, 2020
Bob,Jeff and families—- end of an era for sure, Really sad to hear the news. All my thoughts and prayers go out to all of you during this difficult time. Best, Margie ware nyberg
Margienm Nyberg
Friend
September 9, 2020
Eileen and I saddened to hear the news she will. Be missed by all that loved and knew May her memory be. A blessing to all those who loved her

Dana
Friend
