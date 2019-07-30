Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Zeglicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita F. (Bambera) Zeglicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita F. (Bambera) Zeglicz Obituary
Zeglicz, Rita F. (nee Bambera) Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Edward (Nancy) Zeglicz, Nancy (Dennis) Koziol, Louis Zeglicz, Thomas (late Janie) Zeglicz, Len (Stephanie) Zeglicz and Joseph Zeglicz; proud grandmother of Michael Zeglicz, Michelle (Michael) Lombardo, Jackie (Shawn) Bidlingmeyer, Alan (fiancée Lauran) Koziol, Nikki (Tony) Correa and Taylor Hamilton; great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of Marie Ernst and many deceased brothers and sisters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Daniel the Prophet Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Rita's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now