|
|
Zeglicz, Rita F. (nee Bambera) Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Edward (Nancy) Zeglicz, Nancy (Dennis) Koziol, Louis Zeglicz, Thomas (late Janie) Zeglicz, Len (Stephanie) Zeglicz and Joseph Zeglicz; proud grandmother of Michael Zeglicz, Michelle (Michael) Lombardo, Jackie (Shawn) Bidlingmeyer, Alan (fiancée Lauran) Koziol, Nikki (Tony) Correa and Taylor Hamilton; great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of Marie Ernst and many deceased brothers and sisters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Daniel the Prophet Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Rita's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 30, 2019