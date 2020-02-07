Home

Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Rita Cox Obituary
Cox, Rita M. Age 91, beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Thomas (Brenda) and Kevin (Pauline); cherished grandmother of Evan, Lauren and Kevin; preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. Visitation Sun, February 9, 2020 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Monday, 9:30 a.m. to St. Emily Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. 847/394-2336.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 7, 2020
