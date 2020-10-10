Grzetich, Rita C.
Rita C. Grzetich, age 89 passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Anne Home in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born March 28, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph P. and Mary Bochenek. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and very devout to her faith. She was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. Rita enjoyed going to casinos, playing bingo, cards and games. She also enjoyed baking and making special holiday meals and treats for her family. Her true passion was her granddaughter and she absolutely loved to spoil and spend time with her. She is survived by her son Edward J. (Patricia) Grzetich and granddaughter Evelyn Grzetich all of Fort Wayne, IN. Rita was preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Grzetich in 2012.Funeral Service will be 7pm Friday October 9, 2020 at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd. with viewing one hour prior. Private burial, Catholic Cemetery. The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be given to St. Anne Retirement Home. To sign the online guestbook go to www.Hockemeyermillerfh.com
