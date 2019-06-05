|
|
Bobek, Rita J. (nee Tarvid) Age 68, of Lisle, Illinois, formerly of Lombard and the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago. Devoted mother of Scott and Maggy (Tyler) Tieche; dear sister of Renee Haebich, Russell (Donna) Tarvid, and the late Richard Tarvid; proud grandmother of Eric and Nicole Tieche; cherished daughter of the late Justin and the late Frances Tarvid; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Mary of Perpetual Help High School in Bridgeport, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Roosevelt University. Longtime employee of the College of DuPage. Memorial visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m., at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guest book at www.palosgaidasfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Indiana Dunes National Park at secure.qgiv.com/for/dnpa or the College of DuPage Foundation at foundation.cod.edu/donate. (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019