Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Hennig Chapel of Rosehill Cemetery
5800 N. Ravenswood Avenue
Chicago, IL
Richard Younker Obituary
Younker, Richard M. "Boom Boom" Age 80; beloved partner of Judith Kiehm and a compassionate friend to countless people in all walks of life, brother of two sisters. Richard was employed as a mailman, sixth-grade teacher, encyclopedia salesman, shipping clerk, actor, poet, and singer. As a photojournalist, he contributed photo essays to the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun Times' Sunday magazines, Chicago Magazine, and the Chicago Reader. His books include On Site, Our Chicago, Yankin' and Liftin' Their Whole Lives, Chicago People and Skinfolk: Gamblers on the Green. His photography was showcased in Street Signs Chicago, Studs Terkel's book Chicago, and in the Foo Fighters' documentary, Sonic Highways. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, Windy City Ltd., 1106 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660, 312-465-3921. A memorial service will be held Friday, 11:00 a.m. in the Hennig Chapel of Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago where entombment will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020
