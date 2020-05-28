Duda, Jr., Richard W.
Richard (66) passed away on May 22, 2020, after battling health issues for many years. He was the son of the late Richard, Sr. and Pauline (Bernaden); father of Richard III (Lindsey Bey), Carla, Rachel (Jonathan) Werderits; grandfather of three; and brother of Christina (Robert) Smolen.
Donations in his honor may be made to Gateway to Learning, 4925 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 or on their website: gatewaytolearning.org. Private interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Funeral arrangements made by Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618. 773-588-6336.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Richard (66) passed away on May 22, 2020, after battling health issues for many years. He was the son of the late Richard, Sr. and Pauline (Bernaden); father of Richard III (Lindsey Bey), Carla, Rachel (Jonathan) Werderits; grandfather of three; and brother of Christina (Robert) Smolen.
Donations in his honor may be made to Gateway to Learning, 4925 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 or on their website: gatewaytolearning.org. Private interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Funeral arrangements made by Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618. 773-588-6336.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.