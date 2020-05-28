Richard W. Duda Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duda, Jr., Richard W.

Richard (66) passed away on May 22, 2020, after battling health issues for many years. He was the son of the late Richard, Sr. and Pauline (Bernaden); father of Richard III (Lindsey Bey), Carla, Rachel (Jonathan) Werderits; grandfather of three; and brother of Christina (Robert) Smolen.

Donations in his honor may be made to Gateway to Learning, 4925 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 or on their website: gatewaytolearning.org. Private interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Funeral arrangements made by Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618. 773-588-6336.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Grein Funeral Directors
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved