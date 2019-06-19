|
Volk, Richard Beloved husband of Debora (nee Beard). Loving father of Jaime McGuffage, Jennifer (Michael) Courtright, Craig (Christina) Volk and Bryana Volk. Cherished grandfather of Kristopher, Kaley, Paige, Avery, Konner and Katharina. Dear brother of Gary Volk. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 12:00 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 19, 2019