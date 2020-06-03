Tumas, Richard Age 71, U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Miller) and the late Stacy (nee Ligas). Devoted father of Steven (Angela Dulinski) and Christy (Mike) La Russo. Dear grandfather of Mikayla, Leah and Cade. Loving brother of Sr. Joellen Tumas, P.H.J.C., John (Julie) Tumas and the late Carol Tumas. Dearest stepfather of Debra, Thomas Jr., Kimberly and Anthony. Cherished son of the late Emily and Adolph Tumas. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Spiegel. Rich was also a devoted White Sox and Bears fan. Visitation Saturday, June 6, 2020, 1 p.m. until time of service 4 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700 West), Palos Hills. Please make donations to Casa Catalina Food Pantry, 4535 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60609 or Caring Patriots, 9249 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 3, 2020.