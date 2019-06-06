|
Swiec, Richard J. Age 93. Beloved husband of June (nee Regan) for 67 years; loving father of Russell, Carole, and Gail; uncle of many nieces and nephews; special nephew of Robert (Judy) Kruger. Richard was a driver for the Chicago Water Department for 53 years. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Cremation will be private. Please omit flowers. Info: (773) 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019