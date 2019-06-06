Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Swiec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Swiec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Swiec Obituary
Swiec, Richard J. Age 93. Beloved husband of June (nee Regan) for 67 years; loving father of Russell, Carole, and Gail; uncle of many nieces and nephews; special nephew of Robert (Judy) Kruger. Richard was a driver for the Chicago Water Department for 53 years. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Cremation will be private. Please omit flowers. Info: (773) 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now