Strama , Richard "Rick"
Died November 27, 2020 at his home in Chicago. He was born in Chicago on October 22, 1958 to Joseph and Mary Strama. He is survived by his former wife Katherine, his brothers Thomas (Carla) and Wayne of Chicago and his sister Sandra (James) from California. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Jo Matz. He leaves nieces Leah, Kimberly, Renee, Katie, Mary Emily and Cristina and nephews Erik and Thomas. Rick will be remembered for his love of animals and cars, especially his Monte Carlo. He passionately followed the White Sox and the Bears. He was warm and generous and had many friends and he was very proud of his Polish heritage. Rick was a proud lifelong member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 399. Donations in his memory can be made to the Humane Society or charity of your choice
. Visitation will be Friday 8:30am to 10:30am at the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00am at St. Turibius Church, 5646 S. Karlov Ave. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
