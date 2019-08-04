|
Sommer, Richard C. 77, of Highland Park, passed away July 31, 2019, of prostate cancer. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris Rae. He is survived by two loving sons, Larry and Kenny; sisters, Penny Towles (John) and Anne Mcewen (Mark); brother-in-law, Wayne (Kris); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick was an avid tennis player and coach. He was nationally ranked as a senior player. He attended the University Toledo in Ohio on a tennis scholarship and graduated at Roosevelt University where he met his future wife, Iris Citron. Information about a memorial service will be on Kelley & Spalding's web page when available. For info or directions, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019