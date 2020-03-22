|
|
Sieghart, Richard E. Richard E. Sieghart, age 80, beloved husband of Renate, nee Eicke; loving father of Eva Riddle, Steven (Jessica) Sieghart, and the late Michael Sieghart; dear grandfather of Adam (Rosemarie) Riddle, Ariana (Steven) Stroud, Samantha (Vanessa) Mann, Erica (Joe) Disclafani, and Daniel Sieghart; great-grandfather of Carter, Taylor, Declan, and Reagan. Services private at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020