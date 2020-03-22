Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Richard Sieghart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sieghart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Sieghart


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Sieghart Obituary
Sieghart, Richard E. Richard E. Sieghart, age 80, beloved husband of Renate, nee Eicke; loving father of Eva Riddle, Steven (Jessica) Sieghart, and the late Michael Sieghart; dear grandfather of Adam (Rosemarie) Riddle, Ariana (Steven) Stroud, Samantha (Vanessa) Mann, Erica (Joe) Disclafani, and Daniel Sieghart; great-grandfather of Carter, Taylor, Declan, and Reagan. Services private at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -