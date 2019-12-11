Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Richard Shea Obituary
Shea, Richard J. Beloved son of the late Richard Shea and the late Mary Shea (Barrett) of Norwood, MA; beloved brother of Clair Shea of Kennebunk, ME; beloved uncle (Buzz) to Janet Goba of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Geoffrey Goba of Kennebunk, ME, David Goba of Newton, MA, and Oliver Goba of North Kingstown, RI. Dick was born in Norwood, MA, graduating from Norwood High School in 1960, and from Boston College in 1964. He served in the U.S. Air Force (1964-1971), achieving the rank of Sergeant. He moved to Chicago in 1968, to pursue his career in the insurance industry, and worked for The Employers (of Boston), Commercial Union, CNA/insurance, Home Insurance, and Fireman's Fund Insurance Cos. before retiring in 2008 -- spending 51 years in the City of Chicago, all while living in the shadow of Wrigley Field (Cubs and Bears) on Chicago's North Side. He was an avid golfer and a proud member and Officer of The Jeffersonian-Hawthorne Club, (North side social and athletic club founded in 1892) for many many years. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Hwy., in Park Ridge. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019
