Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Schwartz


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Schwartz Obituary
Schwartz, Richard D. Age 88, at restApril 19, 2019. Proud United States Army Veteran. BornMay 23, 1930, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Andrew and Irene Schwartz; beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Maples); loving father of Gregory (Jennifer); devoted grandfather of Carley Irene and Cooper Allen; dearest brother of the late Thomas and James Schwartz. Private family services Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For Funeral information:call (630) 852-8000orvisit www.westsuburbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now