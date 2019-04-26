|
|
Schwartz, Richard D. Age 88, at restApril 19, 2019. Proud United States Army Veteran. BornMay 23, 1930, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Andrew and Irene Schwartz; beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Maples); loving father of Gregory (Jennifer); devoted grandfather of Carley Irene and Cooper Allen; dearest brother of the late Thomas and James Schwartz. Private family services Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For Funeral information:call (630) 852-8000orvisit www.westsuburbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2019