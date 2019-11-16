|
Schroeder Jr., Richard E. Age 53, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard proudly worked at his family's business, Schroeder Material Incorporated in Worth for many dedicated years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survived by his loving wife, Diana M. (nee Serna) Schroeder; devoted parents, Richard E. Sr. and Lydia (nee Vanderkooy) Schroeder; his children, J. Michael (Jessica) Serna, Jenna Lynn (Simon) Staub, Mariah Dianna Schroeder and Richard "Ricky" Scott Schroeder; cherished grandchildren, Elena, Dylan and Gabriel Serna and Ethan Staub; one brother, David (Melissa) Schroeder; nephew, Benjamin Schroeder and numerous uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be greatly appreciated. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441 at 10:00am. Burial Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery, Oak Lawn. Visitation Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or obtain direction at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 16, 2019