Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jovial Club
9615 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL
Richard Schnolis Obituary
Schnolis, Richard "Duke" Age 47. Passed away on July 14, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA, after a brief battle with cancer. Duke is survived by his partner, Sarah Lenz; twin daughters, Zoey and Amaya and their mother, Linda DaCosta. He is also survived by his mother, Carol; brothers, Michael (Lynn), Marc (Kelly) and Danny (Katie). Fun uncle of Elizabeth, Emma, Grant, Connor, and Gracie. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Mark. Duke was a Mount Carmel High School graduate Class of 1990 and the Univeristy of Pennslyvania Class of 1994. He returned to work at Penn in their IT and Data Department until his death. A Celebration of Life/Memorial will take place on September 14, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Jovial Club, 9615 S. Commercial Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. 773-375-1203.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
