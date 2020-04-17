Richard Piasecki
Piasecki, Richard F. A. Richard Felix Anthony Piasecki, 89, beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Mroz). Loving father of Veronica Jiganti (Mark), Andrew (Mary Ann) and Maribeth Gaughan (Martin). Cherished grandfather to Michael Jiganti, Elise Jiganti (Colin Lopez), Joseph Piasecki, Jacqueline Piasecki (Lukasz Moczulski), Ashley Bateman (Jonathan), Brian Gaughan (Jaclyn) and Natalie Healy (John). Great-grandfather to Mara Bateman, Ada Bateman, John Healy III and Joshua Moczulski. Uncle and great-uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Tekla Piasecki; brothers, Joseph, John, Chester and Stephen; and sister, Sister Mary Fulgenta (Antoinette) CSSF. Richard was a 1949 graduate of Weber High School and a member of their 1945 and 1947 City Championship basketball teams. Past President of the Weber High School Alumni Association and former Alumnus of the Year (1975). Richard was member of the Holy Name Society and Athletic Committee of St. Cornelius and coached basketball for many years. Richard worked in numerous positions at Freeman United Coal Company, eventually retiring after 35 years as the Traffic Manager. He also spent 15 years as the Sports and Youth Director of the Polish National Alliance. A private entombment was held Thursday, April 16, 2020, at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia Home (misericordia.com), Mercy Home for Boys and Girls (mercyhome.org) or The Kids Equipment Network (tken.org). Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info, 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
16
Entombment
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Hi All
Mr and Mrs Piasecki were neighbors and friends. They gave me my first cubs baseball cap (1966?).
Always coaching and helping all of us at St. Cornelius. You are already missed.
Approximately 10 years ago I was attending a family graduation party in Niles and found out they're new neighbors were the Piasecki's. I was invited in and it was nice reminiscing.
Our condolences to the Piasecki family.

Frank Zofinski and Family.
Frank Zofinski
Sorry to hear of Richs passing. It was always fun to see Rich and Lauren at the Holy Name Super Bowl parties. My prayers are with you all.
Rich
Friend
Saddened to hear of Rich's passing but comforted by warm memories of having had such a fine friend and colleague in our lives......

Walt & Susan Gregory
Jerry McMurtrey
Andy, we were sorry to learn of the passing of your Dad. It goes without saying that he was a great guy who was always quick to say hello and was truly interested in catching up on things whenever we were together. It's really sad to lose yet another outstanding member of Rich's generation. Please take care and know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Mike & Colleen Mroz
Mike & Colleen Mroz
Lorraine & Family,
Our heart aches with the passing of Pike.
A good friend always there when needed.
Enjoyed the WHSAA lunches with him
and exchanged memories. He was very proud of his Polish heritage .
May his soul rest peacefully in the gracious hands of Jesus.
You are in our prayers at this sad time in your lives.
God Bless you.
Ed & Loretta Dykla
President Emeritus Polish Roman Catholic Union of
America..
Boynton Beach Fla.
Lake Barington, il.
To the Piasecki family, Our deepest condolences from the monks of St. Procopius Abbey, especially Fr. Becket Franks and Fr. David Turner. May the angels of God accompany him into Eternity.
Fr. Becket Franks, O.S.B.
So sorry to hear of Pikes's ( know by so many) passing. He was a very kind person, and always there to pitch in no matter what the project was involving kids.. .
So many fond memories of working with him and Lorraine at St Cornelius, and all the basketball and football games at Weber.

Our friendship goes back years, and it it appears our children and grandkids will be there to carry on.
Rest In Peace Pike..
MaryLou Jarvis
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rich was a wonderful man and a great help to me in my early days on the Athletic Committee at St. Cornelius. Praying for you all.
Mary
Friend
Our sympathy and special prayers for Rich and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Mr. Piasecki was the best basketball coach that
I ever had. I can still hear him yelling. :)
Sending my condolences to Veronica and the family.

Ted Myslinski
SCS Class of '70
Ted Myslinski
My deepest condolences to Lorraine and Family. Rich is truly a legend at St. Cornelius. He provided an opportunity for many St. Cornelius students to play the game of basketball at a school with no gym. He will be greatly missed.
Joe Gale
Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories forever.
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Piasecki. I will miss his smiling face each week at church. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sue Sentowski
My deepest condolences to his wife Lorraine, family and friends. Richard was always friendly, kind and funny when we saw him and cared for many. He will be missed. My prayers are with you all and may he rest in peace.
Bernadette Warner
Acquaintance
Deepest sympathies to his wife, family and friends. Richard was always so friendly, funny and kind when we saw him, always such a pleasure to talk to and cared for so many. He will be missed. So very sorry for your loss, in my prayers.
Bernadette Warner
Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss.

-Renata Lorenz (PNA)
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Richard Piasecki.

May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
