Friday, May 3, 2019
Myers, Richard Eugene OnWednesday, April 17, 2019, Richard Eugene (Dick) Myers, loving husband,father of one son, grandfather to three granddaughters, and great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren (and counting), passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Dick was born onJune 26, 1930, in San Francisco, CA, to Harry and Sophie Myers. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from San Francisco State University, where he was an all-city basketball player. After graduation, Dick was accepted to Officer's Training School, joined the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant, and served in Ulm, Germany, as a medic in the later stages of the Korean War. Upon his return, he joined Betz Laboratories, followed by Nalco Chemical, where he spent over 30 years and retired as an Executive Vice President of Corporate Sales. OnNovember 8, 1950, Dick married Betty Belle Cartwright, a love affair that lasted nearly 69 years. They raised one son, John. He had a passion for his family. Dick was known for his sage advice, consistent positive attitude, quick wit, and selflessness.He loved the outdoors, sports, travel, and his time with family and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his father, Harry; his mother, Sophie; his brother, Harry, Jr.; and his sister, Grace. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, John (Christine); his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Allison (Blake), Michelle (Kyler), Cameron, Molly (Brad), and Tim (Lucy); and his six great-grandchildren, Beckett, Lyndie, Brinley, Briggs, Caden, and Maren. A memorial service will be held onFriday, May 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale, Illinois. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., Willowbrook.(630) 325-2300or adolfservices.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
