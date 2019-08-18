|
|
Luckhard, Richard "Ozzie" Age 79. Loving companion of Marlene; dear brother of Jeanette (late John) Pfeifer, Roy (Diane), the late Ralph (late Dorothy), late Robert (late Grace) and the late Joyce Luckhard; also survived by his loving daughter, Kelly. Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Dale Jr. Foundation at www.thedalejrfoundation.org appreciated. Visitation 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019