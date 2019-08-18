Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery.
Richard Luckhard


1940 - 2019
Richard Luckhard Obituary
Luckhard, Richard "Ozzie" Age 79. Loving companion of Marlene; dear brother of Jeanette (late John) Pfeifer, Roy (Diane), the late Ralph (late Dorothy), late Robert (late Grace) and the late Joyce Luckhard; also survived by his loving daughter, Kelly. Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Dale Jr. Foundation at www.thedalejrfoundation.org appreciated. Visitation 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
