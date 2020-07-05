Nagy, Sr., Richard Lee
Warner Robins, GA – Richard Lee Nagy, Sr., 66, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Richard was born on November 29, 1953 in Oak Lawn, Illinois to the late Steven and Jean Bailey Nagy. Retired from Cadillac Car Company as an auto mechanic, he loved all animals and trips to the Smokies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven. Richard is survived by his children, Richard, Ryan and Sandy; grandchildren, Natalie, Michael, Abel, Benjamin, Genevieve, Grace, Alyssa, and Kai; and siblings, Cindy and Jeff. At the family's request all services will be private.
