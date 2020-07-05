1/1
Richard Lee Nagy Sr.
1953 - 2020
Nagy, Sr., Richard Lee

Warner Robins, GA – Richard Lee Nagy, Sr., 66, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Richard was born on November 29, 1953 in Oak Lawn, Illinois to the late Steven and Jean Bailey Nagy. Retired from Cadillac Car Company as an auto mechanic, he loved all animals and trips to the Smokies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven. Richard is survived by his children, Richard, Ryan and Sandy; grandchildren, Natalie, Michael, Abel, Benjamin, Genevieve, Grace, Alyssa, and Kai; and siblings, Cindy and Jeff. At the family's request all services will be private.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Mr. Nagy was a pleasure to get to know. He always had a smile and a joke, which usually about me/others helping him escape. His sense of humor was a beautiful thing that I miss everyday. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
M
Acquaintance
