Krocker, Richard W. Age 82, of Alsip, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Richard was the loving husband of 54 years to Diane Krocker; beloved father to Richard (Irma) Krocker; cherished brother to Henry, Earl, and Emma; and uncle to many. Lifetime member of International Union Operating Engineers Local #150. He and his wife enjoyed traveling; avid gardener and animal lover. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60655). Funeral will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Andrew J. McGann Funeral Home. Richard will be laid to rest at Cedar Park Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 23, 2019