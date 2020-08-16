Kramer, Richard "Rick"
Richard "Rick" Kramer, 67; adoring father of Kate Kramer; beloved brother of Judy (Steve) Alex and Steve (Jean) Kramer; brother-in-law of Lee Terry and the late Alan (Martha) Terry; loving uncle and great-uncle of many; former husband of Ellyn Kramer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NCSY, www.ncsy.org
\donate or AMIT Chicago, amitchildren.org
\midwest. Private Services. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.
