Richard Klein
1960 - 2020
Klein, Richard J. On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Richard J. Klein, passed into eternal life, after a long battle with cancer, in Avondale, Arizona, at age 59. Richard was born August 3, 1960, in Chicago to Richard and Bernadine (Sanders) Klein. Richard is survived by his wife of 24 years, Heidi (Navarrete) Klein; mother, Bernadine (Klein) Maynor; children, Erica (Jake) Gittleson, Krystn (Ryan) Johnson, Eric Klein, Steven Klein, Alex Klein; grandchildren, Zoe, Elly, Jordan, Wren, Olivia; siblings, Catherine (Matt) Garoufalis, Robert (Amy) Klein, Donald (Tina) Maynor; mother-in-law, Joan Navarrete; godmother, Margaret (Sanders) Kliefgan; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. Richard was preceded in death by father, Richard A. Klein; grandparents, Arthur and Natalie Klein, Albert and Estelle Sanders; father-in-law, Edward Navarrete; godfather, Richard Kliefgan; uncle, William Sanders. A celebration of Richard's life will be held in the coming months.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2020.
My condolences to the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Tiffany Donar
Acquaintance
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Rich didn't have enough time to finish everything he set out to do in life. What he did have time for was loving with his whole heart, helping at a moments notice and caring for others without boundaries. Whenever I see a muscle car, I will see Rich's face beaming.
Cathie Garoufalis
