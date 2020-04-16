Klein, Richard J. On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Richard J. Klein, passed into eternal life, after a long battle with cancer, in Avondale, Arizona, at age 59. Richard was born August 3, 1960, in Chicago to Richard and Bernadine (Sanders) Klein. Richard is survived by his wife of 24 years, Heidi (Navarrete) Klein; mother, Bernadine (Klein) Maynor; children, Erica (Jake) Gittleson, Krystn (Ryan) Johnson, Eric Klein, Steven Klein, Alex Klein; grandchildren, Zoe, Elly, Jordan, Wren, Olivia; siblings, Catherine (Matt) Garoufalis, Robert (Amy) Klein, Donald (Tina) Maynor; mother-in-law, Joan Navarrete; godmother, Margaret (Sanders) Kliefgan; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. Richard was preceded in death by father, Richard A. Klein; grandparents, Arthur and Natalie Klein, Albert and Estelle Sanders; father-in-law, Edward Navarrete; godfather, Richard Kliefgan; uncle, William Sanders. A celebration of Richard's life will be held in the coming months.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2020.