Karch, Richard George Age 84 of Hillside, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on August 1, 2019. Loving husband of the late Barbara Ann Karch (nee Zaworski); loving father of Sheri (Timothy) Forhan, Susan (Timothy) Griffin, Richard (Elaine) Karch, and Shelly (John) LeGere; loving grandfather of Rick (Brandi), Ryan (Jessie), Chris, Anthony, Justin (Janet), Jackie (Eric), Caitlin, Tim, Elizabeth (Nathan), Bob, Andrew (Cassie), Angela, and Annie; loving great-grandfather of Sophie, Sawyer, Stella and Avery. He will be missed by many. We will love you always. Funeral prayers Monday, August 5, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17w201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace to St. Domitilla Catholic Church, 4940 W. Washington St., Hillside for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annie LeGere Foundation, www.amazingannie.org. Info., (630) 941-5860.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019