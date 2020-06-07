Mandujano, Richard J. Richard J. Mandujano, age 73. Late of the East Side. Passed away June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Esther (nee Guerrero) for 38 years. Loving father of Lisa (Roy) Arnold and Ralph (Marlo) Palomino. Devoted grandfather of Krystina, Amanda, Vanessa, and Danielle. Cherished great-grandfather of Tristin, Alexis, and Jameson. Also survived by three sisters, six brothers and in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Veteran of the US Army. Rich was a retired employee of the Chicago Transit Authority and proud union member. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, June 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60617. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict social distancing and attendance guidelines by our federal, state, and local authorities will be in enforced. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.