Richard J. Mandujano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mandujano, Richard J. Richard J. Mandujano, age 73. Late of the East Side. Passed away June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Esther (nee Guerrero) for 38 years. Loving father of Lisa (Roy) Arnold and Ralph (Marlo) Palomino. Devoted grandfather of Krystina, Amanda, Vanessa, and Danielle. Cherished great-grandfather of Tristin, Alexis, and Jameson. Also survived by three sisters, six brothers and in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Veteran of the US Army. Rich was a retired employee of the Chicago Transit Authority and proud union member. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, June 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60617. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict social distancing and attendance guidelines by our federal, state, and local authorities will be in enforced. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved