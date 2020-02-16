Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Lavelle, Sr., Richard J. Age 59. Beloved husband and best friend of Janice, nee Thielmann. Loving father of Richard, Jr. and Sarah Lavelle. Dear brother of Mary Teresa Brophy, Patricia (James) Lee, Kathleen (Dominick) Catinella, William (the late Christine) and the late John. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Retired Operating Engineer Local 143 with 30 years of dedicated service. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave., where services will be heldTuesday,12:00 Noon. Interment Private. VisitationMonday, 3:00 9:00 p.m.Donations to of choice is appreciated. 773-779-4411.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020
