Richard J. Kapolnek


1935 - 2020
Kapolnek, Richard J. Richard J. Kapolnek, 84, of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of the late Barbara; loving father of Jeffry, Brian (Lori), Kim (Ed) Dudzinski, Cathy (John) Taylor, and Alan (Lisa Hernandez); loved grandfather of eight grandchildren and great-grandfather of ten; dear bother of the late George (late Mary), the late Jim (Honey), Mary Ann (the late Jack) Cerny, Robert (Jacqueline), the late Susan (late Walter) Bronson and the late Raymond (Stephanie), Karen (Don) Neustadt, Joyce (John) Furtkamp, Tom (Diane), Joan (Howard) Henneman, David (Gretchen), Don (Bonnie). Services and interment are private. Memorials may be given to Buddy Foundation 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 9, 2020
