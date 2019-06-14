|
Hudzinski, Richard John Age 94, World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, passed into eternal life on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Midge"; proud father of Richard M. (Jennifer) and the late Lawrence; dearest father-in-law of Geri (Tim) Dugan; fond grandfather of Richard J. II (Tawnya), Thomas D. (Bridgette), Michael R. (Alyxandra), Dr. Jaclyn (Jeffery) Marek, Lawrence J. II, and Heather H. (Anthony) Garry; cherished great-grandfather of Riley, Alexi, Richard J. III, Gabriel, Franklin, Salvador, and the late Casimir. Richard served in the Pacific War Zone aboard the USS Azurlite (PG59), USS Beaumont (PG60), and USS-SC628. Richard was a former life member of E.A. Borlick American Legion Post #1109, a life member of Marrs-Meye American Legion Post #991, and a life member of Hometown VFW Post #9773. Visitation Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Monday, June 17, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd., Burbank, IL 60459, to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. For Funeral info, call (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 14, 2019