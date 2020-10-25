1/1
Dr. Richard Hideo Yamada
1942 - 2020
Yamada , Dr. Richard Hideo

Dr. Richard Hideo Yamada, 77, died peacefully at home on October 20, 2020. He was born at the Minidoka relocation center in Hunt, ID on November 12, 1942. After living in post-war Japan where his father worked for the US Army as a translator in the war crimes trials, the Yamada family moved to Chicago to start anew. As a child, Richard delivered newspapers and enjoyed being a Boy Scout, achieving the highest ranking of Eagle Scout and developing a deep and lifelong appreciation for the outdoors. He also was an accomplished swimmer, specializing in the butterfly, and used his aquatic talent to lifeguard along the Chicago beachfront. Upon graduation from Lane Technical High School, Richard earned a scholarship to the University of Illinois College of Dentistry (Class of 1966). He followed dental school by completing his graduate periodontal training at Boston University. Richard moved back to Chicago in 1969 to start his practice, Periodontics LLC, where he and his partners succeeded in building a national reputation for periodontology. For 45 years, Richard loved his profession, the people with whom he worked, but most of all his patients, many of whom became close, personal friends. In addition to private practice, he held teaching positions at the University of Illinois and Northwestern University, was on staff at Michael Reese and West Side Veterans Affairs hospitals, and belonged to many professional organizations. Throughout his life, Richard would find ways to reconnect with the outdoors whether it was competing in triathlons, skiing in Colorado, or fly fishing in rivers and streams throughout the world, especially with his beloved wife of 54 years and favorite fishing companion, Mildred (nee Kawanaga). In a pair of waders standing in a stream as the sun was setting, he was most at peace. Richard is survived by Mildred; his children, Keith (Wendy) Yamada, Christine Yamada, and Brian (Alicia) Yamada; and his brothers, Mitsuru (Rosa) Yamada, Robert (Kathy) Yamada, and Paul (Karen) Yamada. He also took great pleasure in his role as grandfather to Haley, Adriana, Trevor, Simone, Jaxon, and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Kiyoko Yamada. Due to complications stemming from the worldwide pandemic, a small private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org). To send condolences to the family, please visit his tribute wall at Donnellan (www.donnellanfuneral.com). Info: 847-675-1990.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Yamada family on their loss---- One that leaves a deep void!!!" Richard stood apart in his field and I often said to him ---"Richard ---There are periodontists ---and then there is Dr.Richard Yamada "An opinion shared by many. Rest in peace dear friend--- I will miss you ---- Jeremy Goldberg
Jeremy Goldberg
Friend
October 23, 2020
Keith, Christine & Brian you have our deepest condolences.
I’ve known your Dad for over 45 years. I remember my brother Douglas sharing his excitement, respect & admiration for your Father with our family over his new partnership & career alongside your Dad.
My husband Allen & I were along for the ride.
We didn’t know your Father & Mother well back then & didn’t invite them to our wedding. That didn’t deter them from being so thoughtful & generous in gifting us our complete set of crystal wine stemware.
Through the years we vacationed several times at your family’s vacation home in Vail which gave us many wonderful memories. Allen also enjoyed several trips with Dick, Douglas & their friends.
Dick was a kind, warm & gentle man with a oh so soft sense of humor & a twinkle in his eye.
We were honored & privileged about 7-8 years ago to be invited into Keith & Wendy’s home to be part of a celebration of our friend Dick’s life.
I have always referred to your Dad as a “Prince of a man.” I always will.
We will miss your Father, our friend Richard Yamada.
Renee & Allen Wishner
Renee Wishner
Friend
