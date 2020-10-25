Yamada , Dr. Richard Hideo
Dr. Richard Hideo Yamada, 77, died peacefully at home on October 20, 2020. He was born at the Minidoka relocation center in Hunt, ID on November 12, 1942. After living in post-war Japan where his father worked for the US Army as a translator in the war crimes trials, the Yamada family moved to Chicago to start anew. As a child, Richard delivered newspapers and enjoyed being a Boy Scout, achieving the highest ranking of Eagle Scout and developing a deep and lifelong appreciation for the outdoors. He also was an accomplished swimmer, specializing in the butterfly, and used his aquatic talent to lifeguard along the Chicago beachfront. Upon graduation from Lane Technical High School, Richard earned a scholarship to the University of Illinois College of Dentistry (Class of 1966). He followed dental school by completing his graduate periodontal training at Boston University. Richard moved back to Chicago in 1969 to start his practice, Periodontics LLC, where he and his partners succeeded in building a national reputation for periodontology. For 45 years, Richard loved his profession, the people with whom he worked, but most of all his patients, many of whom became close, personal friends. In addition to private practice, he held teaching positions at the University of Illinois and Northwestern University, was on staff at Michael Reese and West Side Veterans Affairs hospitals, and belonged to many professional organizations. Throughout his life, Richard would find ways to reconnect with the outdoors whether it was competing in triathlons, skiing in Colorado, or fly fishing in rivers and streams throughout the world, especially with his beloved wife of 54 years and favorite fishing companion, Mildred (nee Kawanaga). In a pair of waders standing in a stream as the sun was setting, he was most at peace. Richard is survived by Mildred; his children, Keith (Wendy) Yamada, Christine Yamada, and Brian (Alicia) Yamada; and his brothers, Mitsuru (Rosa) Yamada, Robert (Kathy) Yamada, and Paul (Karen) Yamada. He also took great pleasure in his role as grandfather to Haley, Adriana, Trevor, Simone, Jaxon, and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Kiyoko Yamada. Due to complications stemming from the worldwide pandemic, a small private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
). To send condolences to the family, please visit his tribute wall at Donnellan (www.donnellanfuneral.com
). Info: 847-675-1990.
