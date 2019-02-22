Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northlake Funeral Home
140 E. North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
708-562-0044
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Northlake Funeral Home
140 E. North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Northlake Funeral Home
140 E. North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Haack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Haack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Haack, Richard W. Loving husband of the late Ruth M. Haack; beloved father of Karl R. Haack and Laura M. Haack; cherished brother of Shirley Kramer, Karen Schroeder, Robert Haack and Carol Kotlarz; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Richard was a retired police officer in Northlake, IL where he served for over 25 years, a Korean War Veteran, a graduate of Triton and Elmhurst College and Lewis and Northeastern University, listed in "Who's Who in America" and a proud member of German American Police Association, American Legion and Live it Up Club. Visitation: Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Funeral Service: Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E North Ave., Northlake, IL 60164. Interment: Fairview Memorial Park. www.northlakefuneral.com, 708-562-0044.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now