Haack, Richard W. Loving husband of the late Ruth M. Haack; beloved father of Karl R. Haack and Laura M. Haack; cherished brother of Shirley Kramer, Karen Schroeder, Robert Haack and Carol Kotlarz; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Richard was a retired police officer in Northlake, IL where he served for over 25 years, a Korean War Veteran, a graduate of Triton and Elmhurst College and Lewis and Northeastern University, listed in "Who's Who in America" and a proud member of German American Police Association, American Legion and Live it Up Club. Visitation: Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Funeral Service: Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E North Ave., Northlake, IL 60164. Interment: Fairview Memorial Park. www.northlakefuneral.com, 708-562-0044.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019