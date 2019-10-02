|
Oost, Richard H. "Rich" Age 74, beloved husband for 54 years to Karen, nee Mulder; loving father of Kevin (Julie) Oost and Vicki Duh; cherished grandfather of Kara (Cesar Rodriguez) Duh, Kristen (Kyle) Campbell, Kelly and Kimberlee Duh; and Liam, Noah and Izaac Oost; dear brother of Christine Doornbos. Preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Dear brother-in-law and uncle of many. Retired from Star Disposal and Homewood Disposal. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. A Graveside Service will take place Friday, October 4, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, 17W201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Please meet in the cemetery parking lot by 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools, 12001 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019