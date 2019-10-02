Home

Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel
15525 S. 73rd Ave.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery
17W201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
View Map
Richard H. Oost Obituary
Oost, Richard H. "Rich" Age 74, beloved husband for 54 years to Karen, nee Mulder; loving father of Kevin (Julie) Oost and Vicki Duh; cherished grandfather of Kara (Cesar Rodriguez) Duh, Kristen (Kyle) Campbell, Kelly and Kimberlee Duh; and Liam, Noah and Izaac Oost; dear brother of Christine Doornbos. Preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Dear brother-in-law and uncle of many. Retired from Star Disposal and Homewood Disposal. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. A Graveside Service will take place Friday, October 4, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, 17W201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Please meet in the cemetery parking lot by 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools, 12001 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
