Richard George Holbrook
Holbrook, Richard George

Richard George Holbrook, age 69, son of James J and Dorothy (Haske) Holbrook; brother to James (Sheila Sullivan) Holbrook, (Reverend) William Holbrook, Patty Holbrook, Marge Holbrook, Maureen Holbrook Werner, Sharon Holbrook, Robert (Patti Palombi) Holbrook, Matthew (Cathy Barry) Holbrook. Fun loving and devoted uncle to: Joy Marie Holbrook, Michele (Vinny Capron) Werner, Stephanie Werner, Elizabeth Holbrook, James Holbrook, Margaret Holbrook, Patrick Holbrook, Sean Holbrook; great-uncle to Lilliana Capron and Lucy Capron; loved by his many Holbrook and Haske cousins. Rick was a life-long resident of Portage Park; a graduate of Saint Pascal School, Saint Patrick High School, Mount Senario College (Ladysmith, Wisconsin). Long time deputy-chief-of-security, The Merchandise Mart; after an early retirement, Rick served in customer service: at Holbrook Travel, the Home Depot. Rick was passionate about The Chicago Cubs, The Chicago Bears, The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Elite Umpiring softball, bowling, playing cards, delighting his nieces and nephews with "corny jokes" and "tall tales." Funeral Saturday, November 28, 2020, family and friends are asked to meet at Saint Pascal Church 3935 North Melvina Avenue in Chicago. Richard will be lying in state from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Anti-Cruelty Society, 510 North LaSalle Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60654 or anticruelty.org/donate. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
NOV
NOV
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
