Tillwach, Richard G. Age 75, loving husband of the late Patricia, beloved father of Richard II (Elizabeth), Michelle Parisi, the late Robert and Kathleen (Michael) Arnold; adoring grandfather of Christopher, Nicholas, Benjamin Parisi, Olivia Wagenknecht, Anthony Calderone, Jr. (Kelsey Lowe), Sina (Sasha Stevens) and Ethan Arnold, Stephanie (Peter) Brauchle; great-grandfather of Zappa Krawczyk and Drake Brauchle; cousin to many. Member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2 for over 45 years. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago. Funeral will be at 9:00 a.m. from Pietryka Funeral Home. Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Basilica, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. 773-889-0115, www.pietrykafh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.