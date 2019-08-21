|
LeBreux, Richard "Rick" G. Age 62, diedAugust 12, 2019. Rick was the beloved son of the late E. George LeBreux and Margaret (nee Gates); loving brother of Barbara (James) Novak and Carol (Mike) Ely; loving father of Jaime (Rich) Juda, and Jason; loving father of Ryan, Gregory, and Adam (children of marriage with Denise, nee Ganas, former spouse); loving grandfather of eight,uncle, and cousin. Rick was an interesting person to know; he had an unusual outlook on things, and his observations reflected his unique and creative line of thought. He was a freelance contractor and owner of several businesses.His sense of humor was droll. Rick was generous, with a heart of gold, and will be remembered as a very caring person. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Memorial GatheringSaturday, August 24, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of prayers at 6:15 p.m. at Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main St., Lombard, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Rick.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019