Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:15 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
LeBreux, Richard "Rick" G. Age 62, diedAugust 12, 2019. Rick was the beloved son of the late E. George LeBreux and Margaret (nee Gates); loving brother of Barbara (James) Novak and Carol (Mike) Ely; loving father of Jaime (Rich) Juda, and Jason; loving father of Ryan, Gregory, and Adam (children of marriage with Denise, nee Ganas, former spouse); loving grandfather of eight,uncle, and cousin. Rick was an interesting person to know; he had an unusual outlook on things, and his observations reflected his unique and creative line of thought. He was a freelance contractor and owner of several businesses.His sense of humor was droll. Rick was generous, with a heart of gold, and will be remembered as a very caring person. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Memorial GatheringSaturday, August 24, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of prayers at 6:15 p.m. at Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main St., Lombard, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Rick.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
