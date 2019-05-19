Flanders, Richard Roy Of Waukegan, IL, passed away on May 3, 2019, in Prescott, AZ. He was born on November 9, 1938. Son of Richard and Anne Flanders. He married the love of his life, Diane Flanders, on November 30, 1963, in Chicago, IL. They were happily married for 55 years. Richard was a TV Producer/Director at WGN-TV for 35 years. He directed the Bozo Show, 9 O'Clock News for many years. He also directed many sporting events for the Cubs, Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks. Graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH, where he received his Masters in Broadcasting. He is survived by his wife, Diane Flanders; daughters, Jennifer Parks (Mark), of Phoenix, AZ, and Jill Flanders (Rich), of Schaumburg, IL. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Jake and Zak Parks. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and father-in-law. He was loved by many and his infectious laugh and sense of humor will be greatly missed. We love you and will see you again. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary