Hoffman, Richard F. Passed away onSeptember 21, 2019. Richard was bornJune 8, 1926 to his parents, Virgil and Eleanor P. Hoffman.World War II Naval Veteran, Pacific Theater.Former husband of the late Dolores Peal and survived by their children Roger, the late Kenneth and the late Mark, Sr.; brother of the late Geraldine and the late Joan; grandfather, godfather and uncle.Cremated and Interred next to his longtime companion, Joseph Lash at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, Oak Lawn, IL.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared atwww.ChapelHillGardensSouth.comfor the HOFFMAN family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 27, 2019
