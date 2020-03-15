|
Banta, Richard F. Age 86, US Army Korean War Veteran, loving father of Jana (Chris) Jaquith and Karyn (Mike) Kozak. Cherished grandfather of Cameron, Andrea, Allison, and Michael. Dear brother of Marge Godinez, Jerry VanDusen, Sharon Wille, and the late Lucille Anderson and Robert Banta. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Rich's friend and former spouse Laura Banta. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020