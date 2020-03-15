Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Banta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Banta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Banta, Richard F. Age 86, US Army Korean War Veteran, loving father of Jana (Chris) Jaquith and Karyn (Mike) Kozak. Cherished grandfather of Cameron, Andrea, Allison, and Michael. Dear brother of Marge Godinez, Jerry VanDusen, Sharon Wille, and the late Lucille Anderson and Robert Banta. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Rich's friend and former spouse Laura Banta. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now