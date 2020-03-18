Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
Richard Ellstrom


1942 - 2020
Ellstrom, Richard 77, of Plainfield formerly of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Marian; loving father of Steve (Jackie), Dan (Tracy), Gina Wilcox, Lisa Summerson and Richard Ellstrom; cherished grandfather of Alexis, Peyton, Alyssa, Gabrielle and Paige; brother of Glenn (Sharon) Ellstrom. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Prayers 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the funeral home, going to Visitation Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2020
