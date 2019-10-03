|
|
Novak, Richard "Rick" E. Devoted son of Edward and Janet, beloved father and cherished grandfather passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 75. A native of Chicago, he attended Notre Dame high school and Marquette University. Former director of marketing and promotions for Playboy magazine for over 10 years, owner of a prosperous advertising company and published author. He will be lovingly remembered by the mother of his kids, Patrice "Phoebe" Novak; children, Jason (Kelly), Ethan, Jessica (Antonio); his grandchildren, Giorgia, Miles, Brooklyn, Seven; and numerous extended family and dear friends. A memorial service will be heldat 10:00 a.m. on October 5, 2019,at Holy Name Cathedral,730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60611with Fr. John Boiven presiding and Reverend Gregory Sakowicz concelebrating. Expressions of condolences may be sent to: The Novak Family,1321 W. Birchwood Ave., #403, Chicago, IL 60626.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019