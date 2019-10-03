Home

Richard E. Novak

Richard E. Novak Obituary
Novak, Richard "Rick" E. Devoted son of Edward and Janet, beloved father and cherished grandfather passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 75. A native of Chicago, he attended Notre Dame high school and Marquette University. Former director of marketing and promotions for Playboy magazine for over 10 years, owner of a prosperous advertising company and published author. He will be lovingly remembered by the mother of his kids, Patrice "Phoebe" Novak; children, Jason (Kelly), Ethan, Jessica (Antonio); his grandchildren, Giorgia, Miles, Brooklyn, Seven; and numerous extended family and dear friends. A memorial service will be heldat 10:00 a.m. on October 5, 2019,at Holy Name Cathedral,730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60611with Fr. John Boiven presiding and Reverend Gregory Sakowicz concelebrating. Expressions of condolences may be sent to: The Novak Family,1321 W. Birchwood Ave., #403, Chicago, IL 60626.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
